Maharashtra: Netizens say viral photo features CM Eknath Shinde; report debunks claim |

A photo has been doing rounds on social media which sees a bearded man standing in front of a bejewelled rickshaw which is reportedly dated 1997. Many have dubbed the man Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who once was a rickshaw driver himself.

However, a media report debunked the claim; they said that the old photo is of Baba Kamble, leader of rickshaw drivers' union from state's Pimpri-Chinchwad region.

According to ABP Majha's, Marathi counterpart of ABP news, fact-check article stated that the rickshaw drivers in Pimpri-Chinchwad region were elated after Shinde became CM and wanted to relay the same and thus shared the photo.

The report further mentioned that some people however made the photo go viral on all social media platforms by stating that it featured Shinde.

Both Shinde and Kamble have one common feature: their beards. This affirmed people's belief that the photo must feature Shinde, however, the license plate number which begins gave it away that it was not him.

While the vehicle license code for the Pimpri-Chinchwad region is MH14, the code for Shinde's alleged bastion Thane is MH04.

Speaking to ABP Majha, Baba Kamble said that Shinde assuming the post of CM, who once was a rickshaw driver, elated others. He said that in their elation they posted his photo on social media and later someone likened him to Shinde. He further said that the comparison arose since they both sport a beard.