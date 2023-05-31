Maharashtra: NCP leaders prefer assembly to Lok Sabha polls

Picture from NCP meeting held in Mumbai | NCP Twitter

Senior leaders of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) at a two-day party review meeting here, preferred to contest assembly elections then Lok Sabha.

When asked whether they were preparing to contest Lok Sabha polls, party leaders Gulabrao Devkar and Hasan Mushrif indicated their preference for assembly segments, party sources said.

Meeting was held to review NCP's position ahead of polls

The meeting was held to review the party's positions in various Lok Sabha constituencies and to discuss the strategy for various other elections. Senior party leaders, MPs and office-bearers were present at the meeting, which was also attended by party supremo Sharad Pawar. They reviewed the party's position in Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North-East, Bhandara, Gondia, Jalgaon, Raver, Buldana, Raigad, Maval, Kolhapur and Baramati Lok Sabha constituencies.

The leaders opined that the party should ask for the Raver Lok Sabha seat, which is currently held by BJP’s Rakhsa Khadse, daughter in law of NCP leader Eknath Khadse. Traditionally the Congress had been contesting the seat. But, with the changed circumstances, the party opined that it stands a better chance in Raver.

NCP leader think they chance better chance in Jalgaon

Similarly, leaders also opined that they stand a better chance in Jalgaon this time. However, when former minister Gulabrao Devkar was asked his preference, he said he would prefer to contest assembly election from Jalgaon rural. MLA Anil Patil’s name too was discussed for the seat. However, he too, preferred to contest assembly elections.

Former minister Hasan Mushrif’s name was discussed for Kolhapur Lok Sabha constituency. However, he too expressed willingness to contest assembly elections.

When asked why the party leaders were preferring assembly over Lok Sabha, a senior leader said it shows that the MVA stands a better chance in the assembly elections.

Many Shinde faction leaders willing to contest on BJP symbol: Patil

State party president Jayant Patil, who had earlier said that the party would be reviewing only the constituencies it had contested in the past, said every constituency has different conditions which is why review meetings from time to time are necessary.

When asked about the Shiv Sena Shinde faction, he said many of their MPs are willing to contest on BJP’s symbol and added, “If that happens the common Sena workers in the rural areas would return to Shiv Sena (UBT).”

Asked about Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut's statement that his party would contest 18 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, Patil said, “It is natural for any political party to stake claim to the seats it had contested in the previous election."