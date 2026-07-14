Maharashtra: 'NCP Faces Leadership Vacuum After Ajit Pawar's Demise,' Says Working President Praful Patel; Calls For Corrective Steps

Praful Patel said the NCP must take corrective steps to address the leadership vacuum following Ajit Pawar's demise | Twitter

Mumbai, July 13, 2026: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Working President Praful Patel on Monday acknowledged that the party faces a major leadership vacuum following the demise of former national president and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, saying the organisation must take "corrective steps" to remain politically relevant.

Leadership Transition Under Focus

Patel's remarks come amid growing speculation over internal unease within the party, with reports suggesting differences between the new leadership and senior leaders. Following Ajit Pawar's death, Sunetra Pawar assumed charge as the party's national president, while Parth Pawar has been entrusted with a larger organisational role.

Questions over the party's internal functioning intensified after the names of senior leaders Praful Patel and state president Sunil Tatkare were reportedly omitted or listed without their official designations in a communication submitted to the Election Commission. Although the NCP termed it a typographical error, the episode fuelled speculation about friction within the organisation.

Sources indicate that some senior leaders are concerned about increasing centralisation of decision-making and fear that organisational appointments and election ticket distribution could increasingly favour family loyalists.

Challenges Before The Party

As a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, the NCP also faces the challenge of retaining its political influence, particularly in western Maharashtra and Marathwada, without Ajit Pawar's negotiating clout.

Party insiders believe the focus should be on strengthening a collective leadership rather than finding a single successor. They argue that combining the experience of senior leaders with the organisational responsibilities of the new leadership would help preserve party unity and reassure workers that Ajit Pawar's political legacy and developmental agenda will continue.

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Patel said the coming months would be crucial in determining whether the NCP can successfully reorganise itself and overcome the challenges posed by the leadership transition.

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