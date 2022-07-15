Maharashtra: Nashik bank cleaner cleans out Rs 1.5 crore

Mumbai: In a stunning incident, a cleaner with a Maharashtra Bank branch in Nashik was on Thursday arrested for defrauding its customers to the tune of a whopping Rs 1.5 crore.

According to the Deola police, the accused, Bhagwan Aher, was employed with the Bhaur branch of the bank in the Deola district on daily wages since 2016.

“As per the probe, Aher struck up friendships with regular customers and started offering to help them deposit their money so that they don’t have to wait in queues. He would take the cash from them and even issue them receipts in the bank’s name, after which he would take the money for himself,” said Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil, Nashik Rural.

Over a period of at least four years, Aher is alleged to have made a dizzying Rs 1,50,73,450. This included money that he took from people who would come to pay installments of their farm loans, as well as those wishing to put their money in their savings accounts or in fixed deposits. As of Thursday, the police had identified at least 32 account holders allegedly cheated by Aher.

The number of victims as well as the swindled amount is expected to rise in the days to come.

The matter came to light when the bank found out about the fraud, after which the regional manager of the bank approached the police.

Aher was arrested and charged with cheating, criminal breach of trust and forgery under the Indian Penal Code.

“We are making inquiries with two employees of the bank, whose involvement is also suspected in the offence. A scam of this magnitude, underway for this duration could have more than one person involved, and we are verifying this possibility,” Patil said.

Meanwhile, furious customers of the bank, who learned about their hard earned money being swindled, flocked to the bank on Thursday, demanding payback as well as seeking swift and strict action against those responsible.

The police deployed bandobast in the area.