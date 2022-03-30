Maharashtra: Nana Patole urges CM Uddhav Thackeray to focus on implementation of CMP

Days after seeking due say in the functioning of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the Congress party, which shares power with Shiv Sena and NCP, on Wednesday has urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to put on fast track the implementation of Common Minimum Programme (CMP) finalized by three parties at the time of formation of the government after 2019 assembly elections.

In a letter to the CM, state Congress chief Nana Patole said as the corona cases are falling and the normalcy is being restored the government should more pay attention on the implementation of CMP while giving priority to taking up a slew of programmes and schemes for the welfare of downtrodden, OBCs and minorities.

Patole’s letter came months after Congress President Sonia Gandhi reminded Thackeray of the CMP and urged to ensure development of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities.

‘’Three parties came together in 2019 with an aim to prevent communal forces from coming to power and for the overall development of all sections of the society. It has been decided that the MVA government will run on the basis of CMP as suggested by Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The role of the Congress party remains to bring justice to all sections of the society in the state,’’ said Patole.

Patole also referred to the letter by Sonia Gandhi sent to Thackeray in December 2020 seeking implementation of schemes for the welfare of Dalits, OBCs and minorities. ‘’Corona caused difficulties to the state government but even in these difficult times, the MVA government under the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has done a good job. As normalcy is being restored and the state economy on track, the government should soon implement welfare schemes for Dalits, OBCs and minority communities,’’ he said.

Patole’s letter came when the Supreme Court struck down 27% political reservation for OBCs in the civic and local bodies. In addition, there is growing demand from the party leaders and various organisations for increasing funds for the welfare schemes for Dalits and minority communities.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 06:17 PM IST