Maharashtra: Nagpur district administration bans parties on New Year eve amid Omicron concerns

Amid COVID-19 and Omicron concerns, Maharashtra's Nagpur district administration on Wednesday banned parties on New Year eve.

The announcement of the district administration comes on a day when the Maharashtra government announced fresh guidelines for New Year celebrations in the state amid rising Covid cases due to highly infectious variant, Omicron. The government has restricted the number of gatherings at some places in he wake of rising Covid cases due to Omicron.

Accorfing to the guidelines issued by the state government, no more than one person is allowed to come together during New Year's celebrations.

Events can be held up to 50% of the available seating capacity in a closed hall and in open space.

On 31st December, citizens gathered at public places like beaches, gardens, streets will maintain social distancing. And special attention should be paid to the use of sanitizer.

Maharashtra: Nagpur district administration bans parties on the New Year eve — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021

Citizens should not crowd places like Gateway of India, Marine Drives, Girgaon Chowpatty, and Juhu Chowpatty etc.

Organising any kind of religious/cultural program on the occasion of New Year's celebrations is not permitted.

Fireworks are not allowed; noise pollution rules should be strictly adhered.

On the first day of the new year, most of the citizens go to religious places. That's when social distance should be observed without crowding the place.

For safety of those over 60 and children under 10, avoid going out as much as possible.

So far, Maharashtra has reported 167 cases of new variant, second highest in the country after Delhi.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 2,172 fresh cases, up by 50% from 1,426 infections recorded a day before, and 22 new deaths.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 06:11 PM IST