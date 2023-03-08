Maharashtra: MVA plans to scale-up attack against govt, discusses issues to fight for

The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, on Wednesday, met for the first time after the Assembly by-election results and decided to step up its attack on the State Government. The meeting at Vidhan Bhavan was attended by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, Congress senior leaders Satej Patil and Sunil Kedar.

Victory in Kasba reenergises MVA alliance

The by-election results, especially Kasaba Peth in Pune, have given new confidence to MVA leaders, who are generally of the opinion that the united opposition can give a strong fight to the government on and off the floor of the houses.

NCP’s Jayant Patil said that there should be coordination among all parties as well as in both the houses. “People are expecting more from us. We need to be innovative in our opposition and also need to plan issues to corner the government,” he said.

Congress bats for OPS, NCP for onion prices, unseasonal rains

Congress’s leader of legislative council Satej Patil said that the MVA needs to raise issues such as the old pension scheme. “These issues have a huge public support. We have recently witnessed it in the council elections. The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government is confused and we can corner them ahead of the crucial local body polls,” he said.

Ajit Pawar suggested a two-way strategy to maximise the impact of issues being raised in the houses. “Like the issues of onion price and unseasonal rains, we should also protest on ground. That will in future create a pressure on the government,” said Pawar.

Govt has failed to protect Maharashtra's interest: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray said that the government has failed to protect the interests of Maharashtra. “Industries are going out of our state. Youths are angry against this dispensation. The MVA must give justice to the expectations of people. We must not let them (the government) feel comfortable,” said Thackeray.

The Budget session will be underway for another three weeks and MVA leaders are expected to be more aggressive beginning next week. Whether the tone set by the Wednesday meeting will be echoed in houses still needs to be seen.

