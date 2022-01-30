Maharashtra: MVA partners urge their cadres to work together to defeat BJP for the elections of nagar panchayat presidents

In a serious bid to keep BJP at bay, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in a joint appeal have urged their respective cadre to work in a close cooperation to elect maximum number of presidents of the nagar panchayats across Maharashtra. Shiv Sena Minister Subhash Desai, NCP Minister Jayant Patil and state Congress chief Nana Patole in an appeal said the MVA together has outpaced BJP in the recently held elections to the 106 nagar panchayats, Bhandara and Gondia zilla parishads and 15 nagar panchayats under their jurisdiction and the MVA will have to keep its victory march in elections of presidents of nagar panchayats.

As reported by the Free Press Journal, even though BJP had emerged at number one slot by winning 419 seats, the NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress together have won 1021 seats. Of the three ruling partners, NCP bagged 381 seats, Congress 344 seats and Shiv Sena 296 seats.

Desai, Patil and Patole have called upon their party leaders and cadres to work in close cooperation for the election of maximum number of presidents of nagar panchayats against BJP. The trio said this is necessary to implement the MVA’s Common Minimum Programme and thereby consolidate its position by winning the confidence of the people.

They said that the MVA government has completed two years in power and it was formed in the larger interest of Maharashtra and for the development of a common man. Three partners are working together to boost the development and empower various sections as per the Common Minimum Programme.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 11:27 PM IST