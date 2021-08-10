Maharashtra: MVA partners to contest upcoming local body polls independently

It’s now official. Even though the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are sharing power in Maharashtra, they will not contest the upcoming local bodies together. They will go solo considering the varied political situation at the ground level.

NCP chief spokesman and Minister of Minority Affair Nawab Malik, on Monday, said it is not the stand of ruling MVA partners to contest the upcoming local body elections together. “The elections will take place depending on the local political situation,” he said.