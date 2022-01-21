Maharashtra: MVA bags 1021 seats, BJP 419 in Nagar panchayat elections

The Maharashtra State Election Commission on Thursday announced the results of 1,791 of the total 1,802 seats of the 106 nagar panchayat elections.

The polling in 11 of the total 17 wards in Shirdi nagar panchayat is yet to be held.

As per Thursday's announcement, BJP continues to be the single largest party with 419 seats. While NCP won 381 seats, Congress 344 seats, Shiv Sena 296 seats, CPM 11 seats, BSP 4 seats, MNS 4 seats and independents bagged 239 seats.

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi partners together have bagged 1,021 seats.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 08:42 AM IST