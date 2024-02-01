Maharashtra: MVA Alliance Confirms Tie-Up On 34 Seats Of 48 For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), an opposition alliance in Maharashtra comprising of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar), has completed the selection of 34 Lok Sabha seats, with the remaining seats soon to be finalised. The official announcement is scheduled for the first week of February.

Agreement reached on all 48 seats

The MVA coalition partners have reached an agreement on all 48 seats in Maharashtra for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The allocation of these 34 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 48 in Maharashtra was settled during two meetings held in Mumbai.

Third meeting of alliance on Feb 2

The third meeting among the MVA partners is slated for February 2 to iron out the details, following which the leadership in Delhi will provide their approval.

Among the 14 Lok Sabha seats under discussion within the MVA alliance, names include Wardha, Ramtek, Bhiwandi, Hingoli, Jalna, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South Central, and Shirdi.

According to a senior Congress official, the Congress party aims to contest 20 to 22 Lok Sabha seats, while the NCP factions led by Sharad Pawar plan to vie for six to eight seats, and the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray intends to field candidates for 18 to 20 seats in Maharashtra.