Maharashtra: Murder case convict dies of heart attack in jail

Akola: A former local functionary of the MNS, who was serving life sentence in a killing case, died of heart attack at a jail in Amravati district of Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday.

Ranjitsingh Chungde (66) was lodged at the Amravati jail, located around 95 km from here, since September last year after a court in Akola awarded him life imprisonment for killing city-based builder Kishor Khatri.

"He died after suffering a heart attack in the prison on Monday," Amravati jail superintendent Ramesh Kamble said. His family was informed about the death and the body was sent to a government hospital for autopsy, another official said.

Chungde, who had earlier also been associated with the Shiv Sena and led some labour unions, was arrested in November 2015 after Khatri's body was found in a city area.

Chungde and Khatri were once friends, but they fell out over money matters. During interrogation, Chungde had admitted to his involvement in the crime, a police official earlier said.

Later, Chungde and two others were arrested and noted criminal lawyer Ujjwal Nikam was appointed as the prosecutor in the case. Chungde was earlier also accused of firing at a senior police official in Akola in 1993.