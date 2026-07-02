Maharashtra: MSRTC Registers 6.28 Million NCMC Users; Smart Card Mandatory For Concession Passengers From August 1

MSRTC has accelerated its NCMC rollout ahead of the August 1 deadline for concession beneficiaries to use the smart card | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 2, 2026: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has recorded strong progress in the rollout of its National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) project, with 6,286,765 passengers registering for the smart card and 3,552,332 cards activated as of June 30.

The card will become mandatory from August 1 for women, senior citizens and beneficiaries of the Amrit Senior Citizen concession scheme travelling on MSRTC buses.

Smart Card Mandatory From August 1

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik urged all eligible passengers who have not yet enrolled to complete the registration process at authorised centres without delay to avoid inconvenience after the new rule comes into effect.

He said the project is aimed at making concession distribution more transparent and efficient while strengthening MSRTC’s digital ticketing system under the Centre’s ‘One Nation, One Card’ initiative.

The corporation will also step up efforts to activate the remaining registered cards to ensure every eligible commuter receives the smart card.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Leads Registrations

Among all MSRTC regions, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has emerged as the best-performing division with 1,593,256 registrations and 886,473 activated cards.

Pune is second with 1,471,436 registrations, followed by Nashik with 1,438,069 registrations. Officials said the encouraging response reflects the growing acceptance of digital ticketing among passengers across Maharashtra.

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The NCMC is expected to simplify concession verification, reduce paperwork and make travel more convenient for lakhs of daily commuters. With the August 1 deadline approaching, MSRTC has intensified its enrolment and activation campaign across the state to ensure eligible passengers are not deprived of concession benefits.

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