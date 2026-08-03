Maharashtra: MSRTC Floats Tender For 'Chhava Ride' App To Challenge Ola, Uber In State

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Mumbai, August 3, 2026: In a major push towards integrated public mobility, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has invited bids to develop and operate 'Chhava Ride', a government-backed ride aggregation platform aimed at offering an alternative to private players such as Ola and Uber.

The app will bring together ST buses, autorickshaws, taxis and e-buses on a single digital platform, with a minimum platform fee of Rs 5 per ride.

Tender Process Begins

MSRTC, which operates over 14,000 buses and serves nearly 60 lakh passengers daily, has started the tender process to select an experienced technology partner for the project.

The selected company will be responsible for developing the platform, launching the mobile application, and managing its operations and maintenance.

The contract includes one year for development and five years for operations, with an option to extend it by another two years. Officials said the bidder offering the highest revenue share above the minimum platform fee will be given preference.

Integrated Mobility Platform

The corporation said Chhava Ride is being planned as a state-level multi-modal mobility platform rather than just a cab-booking app. It will feature passenger and driver mobile applications, vehicle verification, fare management, online payments, GPS-based tracking, grievance redressal, customer support and a central command and control centre for real-time monitoring. The platform will be developed in line with the Centre's and Maharashtra's Motor Vehicle Aggregator Policy.

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Bidding Process

To ensure service quality, companies participating in the tender must also give a live demonstration of the proposed platform, including its technology, scalability, risk management and prototype. Only technically qualified bidders will be considered for financial evaluation.

Online bids can be submitted until August 5, while technical bids will be opened on August 7. The tender requires an earnest money deposit of Rs 50 lakh and a tender fee of Rs 5 lakh.

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