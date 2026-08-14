Maharashtra: MSRTC Crosses Over 1 Crore NCMC Registrations; Smart Card Mandatory For Women And Senior Citizens From September 1

MSRTC has crossed 1 crore NCMC registrations, and the smart card will become mandatory for women and senior citizens travelling on ST buses from September 1 | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 13, 2026: More than one crore passengers have registered for the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC) NCMC smart card, with over 64.91 lakh cards activated as of August 12. The card will become mandatory for women, senior citizens and Amrut senior citizens travelling on ST buses from September 1.

According to MSRTC, 1,01,73,838 passengers have registered for the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), while 64,91,065 cards have been activated.

The initiative is aimed at making ticketing more convenient and cashless. The first phase covers women, senior citizens and Amrut senior citizens, who have been asked to complete registration if they have not already done so.

एसटीच्या NCMC स्मार्ट कार्डला प्रवाशांचा उत्स्फूर्त प्रतिसाद



१ कोटींहून अधिक प्रवाशांची नोंदणी; ६४ लाखांहून अधिक कार्डे सक्रिय pic.twitter.com/wm63X2Q6T4 — Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (@msrtcofficial) August 13, 2026

Minister Highlights Digital Push

Transport Minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik said the response showed passengers’ acceptance of digital services.

“The response to the NCMC smart card reflects passengers’ trust in this digital transformation,” he said, adding that the corporation plans to expand the use of technology to save passengers’ time and make travel more convenient.

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School Student Registration From August 15

From August 15, MSRTC will begin registration for NCMC cards for school students across Maharashtra. Authorised representatives will visit schools to complete the process.

The corporation has advised students not to register through unauthorised centres or individuals.

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