Maharashtra: MSRDC sets three-year target for Virar-Alibaug multi-modal corridor

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has announced a call for proposals from civil contractors to undertake the construction of a crucial section of the Virar-Alibaug multi-modal corridor. The corridor aims to connect Navghar on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Thane with Balavali in Raigad, spanning three districts: Palghar, Thane, and Raigad.

Enhanced Connectivity And Traffic Relief

The Virar-Alibaug corridor will serve as a combination of a highway and metro line, offering improved connectivity and significant traffic relief for motorists and logistics companies. Notably, it will provide an alternative route for bypassing the congestion-prone Thane city area, particularly the heavily congested Ghodbunder Road.

Project Details

Planned under the engineering, procurement, and construction financial model, this mega project is valued at ₹19,134.40 crore and has been divided into ten packages, covering a total distance of 96.41km. This stretch represents the initial phase of the overall 126km multi-modal corridor.

Key Features and Infrastructure

The corridor will incorporate various essential elements, including traffic control devices, road safety measures, road-side furniture, interchanges connecting townships, and comprehensive traffic and safety management systems. These systems will include emergency telephones, surveillance cameras, toll plazas, patrolling services, variable message systems, portable variable message systems, landscaping, slope protections, toll management systems with Electronic Toll Collection (ETC), retaining walls, bus bays, and wayside amenities.

Project History and Progress

Originally conceived in 2011 as a 140km project to be executed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the Virar-Alibaug corridor was transferred to the MSRDC a few years ago. Subsequently, the length of the corridor was reduced by 14 km. In the coming weeks, the MSRDC plans to accept applications from infrastructure companies to advance the project to the next stage.

Land Acquisition and Cost Considerations

The first phase of the corridor will require the acquisition of approximately 1,347 hectares of land, which has contributed to a ten-fold increase in costs, reaching an estimated Rs22,000 crore.

By implementing this ambitious multi-modal corridor, the MSRDC aims to improve transportation infrastructure and enhance connectivity across Maharashtra, providing a vital link between Navghar and Balavali while alleviating traffic congestion and promoting smoother mobility in the region.