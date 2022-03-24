Maharashtra: MSEDCL official suspended over corruption allegations

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Thursday announced immediate suspension of a senior MSEDCL official and a high-level probe against him over corruption and other allegations levelled against the latter.

Raut made the announcement in the state Assembly after Shiv Sena MLA Dnyanraj Chaugule and others charged Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited's (MSEDCL) deputy director (security and enforcement) Sumit Kumar with corruption and moral degradation.

The MLAs accused Kumar of demanding money illegally from a meter reading agency in the MSEDCL, "taking advantage of his post" and threatening other officials.

In his replying, Raut said Kumar is at present posted as deputy director (security and enforcement) at the Konkan regional office of the MSEDCL. The officer has been given additional charge of chief investigation officer, the minister added.

"There was also a complaint of moral degradation against him. That is the main concern. Of the complaints received against him, it seems, many were made by women employees. Hence, an order is being issued to immediately suspend Sumit Kumar and for a high-level probe against him," he said.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 03:17 PM IST