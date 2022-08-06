Maharashtra: More than 37L flags requested for 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative in Konkan region

A press conference was organized on Friday at the Commissioner's office hall to promote and create awareness about the "Har Ghar Tiranga" initiative | Photo: File

In the background of the completion of 75 years of Independence, between 13th and 15th August, under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, the total number of requests for the national flag from houses, government/private establishments and rural areas in the Konkan region is 37,39,118, of which 30,59,502 flags are available and 8,79,444 flags have been requested from the central government, informed Konkan Divisional Commissioner (Additional Charge) Dr Mahendra Kalyankar on Friday, August 5.

Kalyankar was speaking at a press conference organized on Friday at the Commissioner's office hall to promote and create awareness about the "Har Ghar Tiranga" initiative.

Present during the conference were deputy commissioner Makarand Dekmukh, Ravindra Jadhav, and deputy director of Konkan Divisional Information Dr Ganesh Mule.

Dr Kalyankar speaking to the media said, "Amrit Mahotsav of Independence Day is being celebrated from 9th to 17th August 2022 by implementing various activities as per the guidelines of the central government. As part of this festival, a very important activity -“Ghroghari Tiranga” will be implemented in Konkan Division from 13th to 15th August 2022."

"The Ghroghari Tiranga is a festival that inculcates patriotism in every individual, family and people from all walks of life and inspires them from the heroes who sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle. Under the Ghroghari Triranga initiative, the help of businessmen and various organizations is being sought to provide flags in rural areas.

"In this activity, the flag code should be followed to maintain the dignity of Tiranga. The flag should be placed in a visible place. The flag can be made of yarn, wool, polyester, and silk and not plastic. Its size should be 3×2. The flag should not be twisted or torn, the flag code should be followed. From 13 to 15 August 2022, there is no need to lower the flag every evening while hoisting the tricolour from house to house for three days. The government offices also have to follow the flag code in this regard." informed Kalyankar.

The participation and cooperation of every government officer, employee, teacher, service board, and public representatives will be taken for the promotion and publicity of the said initiative. This includes putting up posters and banners, taking competitions for children from schools, taking Prabhat ferries etc. The program has been publicized and implemented through the appointment of Tricolour volunteers.

Hoardings/banners have been put up at strategic places like bus stands, collector offices, district councils, district hospitals, religious places, and tourist places at the district level.

Moreover, government buildings and historical buildings in the district, will be illuminated with tricolour lights. Drones will be used to take pictures and videos of the hoisting of the “Groghari Triranga” at the village level.

Kalyankar added, "Amrit Mahotsav will be held from 9th to 17th August 2022 during which various programs will be held such as cleanliness campaigns, women's fair, financial literacy, farmers' fair, etc. The collectors and chief executive officers have been instructed by a letter from the departmental level to take date-wise programs in order to make this initiative a success in the entire Konkan division."