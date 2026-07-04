Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: City Remains Under Red Alert, Heavy To Extremely Heavy Showers Predicted For Today; Check Traffic & Local Train Status

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to light to moderate rainfall on Saturday morning even as a Red Alert remained in force for the city and neighbouring districts, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy to extremely heavy showers over the next 48 hours.

Although overnight rain activity was comparatively less intense than the previous few days, intermittent showers continued across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and the Konkan region under an active monsoon system.