Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: City Remains Under Red Alert, Heavy To Extremely Heavy Showers Predicted For Today; Check Traffic & Local Train Status

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to light to moderate rainfall on Saturday morning even as a Red Alert remained in force for the city and neighbouring districts, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy to extremely heavy showers over the next 48 hours.
Although overnight rain activity was comparatively less intense than the previous few days, intermittent showers continued across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and the Konkan region under an active monsoon system.
Rains Continue To Lash Mumbai, Visuals From BKC
Light to moderate rains continue to lash Mumbai. Visuals from Bandra Kurla Complex area show vehicles commuting on wet roads amid intermittent showers.
Bandra, Ghatkopar Log Over 140 MM Rain Amid Red Alert
Bandra, Chembur, Ghatkopar and South Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours as the IMD continued its Red Alert for the city. According to BMC data, several locations recorded over 140 mm rain, while authorities warned of more intense showers through the weekend.
Mumbai Saw Light To Moderate Rains & Gusty Winds In Morning
Morning visuals from Marine Drive showed rough sea conditions and light showers, while high waves crashed against the promenade walls near the Gateway of India amid cloudy skies and gusty winds. Several areas of South Mumbai, including Colaba and Marine Lines, received moderate rainfall, while western suburbs such as Andheri and Goregaon witnessed steady showers. Eastern suburbs recorded lighter rain during the early morning hours.
Local Trains Running With Slight Delay
Despite the continuing weather alert, rail traffic remained largely unaffected across Mumbai during the morning rush hour. Commuters were seen travelling as usual at Dadar and Andheri railway stations, with suburban local train services on the Western Line operating on schedule without any major delays.
Central and Harbour Line local train services experienced delays due to rains overnight. Trains were seen arriving 15-20 minutes late in the morning hours.
Andheri Subway Open For Traffic
Western suburbs received light to moderate showers overnight. Meanwhile, authorities also confirmed that the Andheri East Subway remained open with no signs of waterlogging, allowing traffic to move smoothly.
Heavy Rains Cause Waterlogging In Nalasopara & Virar
The rain continued to impact parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. In Nalasopara, severe waterlogging was reported from the Don Lane and Tulinj Bridge areas, where residents were forced to walk through knee-deep water on submerged roads. Heavy rainfall also intensified in Virar West following the IMD’s alert for Palghar district, leading to water accumulation in several localities and slow-moving traffic on key roads.
Tree Collapse Reported In Matunga
Amid the ongoing downpour, a large tree collapsed onto parked vehicles in Mumbai’s Matunga area around midnight on Friday. Though no injuries were reported, several vehicles were damaged in the incident. Civic officials and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and cleared the fallen tree, restoring traffic movement in the area shortly afterwards.
Red Alert For Mumbai & Surrounding Region
The IMD has issued a Red Alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts from July 4 to July 6, forecasting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across Mumbai, the Konkan belt and parts of central Maharashtra. Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious, especially while travelling through low-lying areas and landslide-prone ghat sections.
CMO Maharashtra Urges To Avoid Unnecessary Travel, Shares Helpine Numbers
The Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office and the State Disaster Management Department have appealed to residents to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall and to stay updated through official advisories. Emergency helplines have also been activated across affected districts, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s emergency number 1916 for Mumbai residents.