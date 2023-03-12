Maharashtra: MMRDA to build bridge linking Satpati-Murbe in Palghar district | file pic

Mumbai: In the next few years, a bridge over Banganga River will cut short vehicular travel time between Murbe village and Satpati in the Palghar district.

In a bid to improve connectivity and upgrade infrastructure, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has been identifying such missing links to cut short travelling distance as well as eventually save on traveling time.

Tender for project floated

To get this multi-crore connectivity improvement project constructed, the authority has floated a tender to get a feasibility-cum-detailed project report prepared. This report is expected to be ready only sometime towards the end of 2023. Budgetary allocations may be made by the MMRDA for this project in the upcoming financial year.

The Free Press Journal accessed the bid paper that mentions the bridge length to be 3 km long and another kilometre of approach roads to access the link.

Presently, residents of Murbe village and beyond have to travel about 30km to reach the town of Satpati for daily chores, employment opportunities, administrative purpose, education, main market, etc. Now the villagers are using a ferry to cross the Banganga River from Murbe village’s jetty to Satpati jetty.

The proposed bridge will also help in creating an alternate road access to Palghar, the district headquarters. Due to the planned bridge, Palghar city will be accessible to the residents of Murbe and its surrounding villages at a distance of only 15-20 minutes. Hence, it will save around 50-60 minutes in travel time.

Other than Banganga River Bridge, the MMRDA has already initiated the process to execute building of two bridges – over Vaitarna River at Virar and Naringi Creek at Manor in the Palghardistrict.

