Maharashtra minister Yashomati Thakur inaugurates Dharmshala for patients in Kharghar

Everybody has money, but not everyone has the gift of doing charity, so to do good deeds, one has to have the gift of doing charity, said Advocate Yashomati Thakur, Minister for Women and Child Development and President of Shri Gadge Maharaj Mission, Mumbai while inaugurating the Shri Gadge Maharaj Dharamshala run by Shri Gadge Maharaj Mission in Kharghar on Thursday evening. The lodging facility at Sharda Sadan in sector 20 has been made available for patients by Haware Engineers and Builders.

Thakur said that life will only make sense if we see this kind of humanitarian work done by us uninterruptedly.

The Dharmshala has been made available free of cost at the Sharda Sadan building by Haware Engineers and Builders in memory of Satish Haware for patients of Shri Gadge Mission, Mumbai. The lodging facility will be provided to patients free of cost by the Mission.

Ujwala Satish Haware, chairperson of Haware Engineers and Builders said that God must be seen in man, that is why his determination came true through this Dharamshala. While recounting his family memories, she narrated the true story of patients and relatives coming for treatment in Mumbai.

MLA Prashant Thakur said that today is an inspiring day. “Following the example of Gadge Baba, we appreciate the work of the mission,” said Thakur.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 11:28 AM IST