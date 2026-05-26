Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik Visits Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai Ahead Of ₹493 Crore Redevelopment Project

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi on Tuesday to seek blessings ahead of a major renovation project. The minister offered prayers to Lord Ganesha and interacted with temple authorities during his visit. Posting on X following his visit, Sarnaik wrote: "Today, I had a heartfelt darshan of Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Bappa. I prayed sincerely at the feet of Ganesha for the happiness, prosperity, good health and bright future of every citizen of the state."

🗓️ २६ मे २०२६ | 📍 मुंबई



गणपती बाप्पा मोरया, मंगलमूर्ती मोरया 🙏



आज श्री सिद्धिविनायक गणपती बाप्पाचे मनोभावे दर्शन घेतले. गणरायाच्या चरणी राज्यातील प्रत्येक नागरिकाच्या सुख, समृद्धी, उत्तम आरोग्य आणि उज्ज्वल भविष्यासाठी मनापासून प्रार्थना केली. बाप्पाच्या कृपाशीर्वादाने… pic.twitter.com/39VHkrrwa9 — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) May 26, 2026





Sarnaik's visit comes a day after The Maharashtra Government and the BMC formally launched a ₹493 crore redevelopment project of the iconic temple. According to the Shri Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple Trust, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde performed the Bhoomi Pujan for the project on Monday. The ceremony was held near the temple's Siddhi Entrance. Among those in attendance were Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi. The project is aimed at modernising the temple while preserving its spiritual and architectural heritage.

Architectural Renders Reveal Future Design

The temple trust has released architectural renders for the project, depicting how it is estimated to look when completed. The new design includes grand entrances inspired by white marble, adorned with intricate carvings, towering arches, and decorative domes carrying motifs dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The project also includes landscaped open spaces, elegant façade lighting and a large canopy-covered darshan pathway, aimed at effectively managing heavy footfall during festivals and peak hours, while also providing devotees shelter from heat and rain. According to officials, the project has been designed to preserve the temple's spiritual heritage and historic architecture while simultaneously giving it a more modern twist.

Our Shri Siddhivinayak Temple complex and premises is all set to get this look and upgradation.

We performed Bhumipujan for it today.

Ganpati Bappa Morya 🙏🏽#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/tI7LhWTKLd — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 25, 2026



Redevelopment In Three Phases; Phase 1 Alone Costs ₹78.01 Crore

Redevelopment will be executed in three phases, with the first alone costing ₹78.01 crore. Structural consultant M/s Engineers Studio Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed for the initial works. Phase 1 aims to concentrate on a redesign of the temple's entrance, along with other repairs and installations such as stone cladding for the inner and outer walls, new flooring, upgraded lighting and plumbing systems, and the construction of a two-level underground basement parking facility with space for about 129 vehicles.



New Updates: New Gate, Anna Daan Service

Crowd management upgrades have also been scheduled as part of the project. These include a new 'Riddhi' gate along Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, expected to assist in crowd control around the temple, particularly during peak hours and festivals, and the introduction of an 'Anna Daan' service to provide free meals to devotees through a dedicated facilitation centre equipped with passenger lifts, advanced control systems, and other amenities.



Makeover To Complete In Approx. 24 Months; Temple To Acquire Ram Mansion For Expansion

The temple trust is reportedly in the process of acquiring the adjoining Ram Mansion for further expansion, aiming to utilize the space for various facilities as well as for crowd control during peak hours and festivals. The project, estimated to be completed in approximately 24 months, is under the joint supervision of the BMC's G North and G South Wards. Once completed, the renovated Siddhivinayak Temple is expected to blend spirituality and modern infrastructure in its design, offering devotees a safer, smoother and more visually pleasing experience.

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