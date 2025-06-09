 Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Orders Fast-Tracked, Transparent Development Of Konkan Fishing Harbours Including Sassoon Dock And Karanja
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Orders Fast-Tracked, Transparent Development Of Konkan Fishing Harbours Including Sassoon Dock And Karanja

Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Orders Fast-Tracked, Transparent Development Of Konkan Fishing Harbours Including Sassoon Dock And Karanja

The fishing harbors at Karanja, Anandwadi, Mirkarwada, and Sassoon Dock are vital for the development of the Konkan region and will significantly contribute to the economic upliftment of the local population. Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has directed that the ongoing development work at these locations should be completed promptly and with transparency.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane | X - @NiteshNRane

Mumbai: The fishing harbors at Karanja, Anandwadi, Mirkarwada, and Sassoon Dock are vital for the development of the Konkan region and will significantly contribute to the economic upliftment of the local population. Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has directed that the ongoing development work at these locations should be completed promptly and with transparency.

Minister Rane reviewed the development and modernization work of fishing ports being carried out by the Maharashtra Fisheries Development Corporation. This includes Sassoon Dock in Mumbai, Karanja (Uran) in Raigad district, Anandwadi in Sindhudurg district, and Mirkarwada in Ratnagiri district. He also reviewed the progress of fish handling centers at seven locations across Konkan.

Development work at these ports includes fish auction sheds, ice factories, workshops, sheds for repairing and maintaining fishing nets, and sanitation facilities. Administrative approvals have been granted for these projects, including Rs 92 crore for the development at Sassoon Dock, Rs 88.44 crore for Anandwadi, Rs 26.23 crore for Mirkarwada, and Rs149.80 crore for Karanja fishing harbor.

The state government announced the formation of the Maharashtra Marine Fishermen Welfare Corporation and the Maharashtra Inland Fishermen Welfare Corporation in October 2024. Existing operational units in Mumbai and Nagpur will handle initial tasks. Minister Rane has instructed the department to take prompt action to ensure the immediate commencement of operations for both corporations.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Punjab News: Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Moves Court To Halt Documentary Screening Over Unauthorised Content
Read Also
Nitesh Rane's 'Virtual Qurbani' Remark Sparks Backlash; Muslims Cite Symbolism, PETA Calls For...
article-image

A review meeting of the Department of Fisheries and Ports was held under the chairmanship of Minister Rane at the Ministry. The meeting was attended by Department Commissioner Kishore Tawde, Managing Director of the Corporation Avinash Pathak, Deputy Secretary Mr. Jakate, Joint Commissioner Dinesh Devre, Regional Deputy Commissioner Prakash Bhadule, along with other officials from the department and corporation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Launches WhatsApp Chatbot For Property Tax & Water Bill Payments

Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day

Maharashtra Politics: NCP Factions Hold Parallel Rallies On 26th Foundation Day

Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla...

Mumbai Crime News: Man Out on Bail For 2021 Murder Stabs Victim’s Brother In Fresh Attack In Kurla...

Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise

Maharashtra News: Palghar Waste Workers End Day-Long Protest Over Unfulfilled Salary Hike Promise

Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt

Mumbai Metro One Secures Arbitration Victory, Plans To Use ₹1,169 Crore Award To Reduce Debt