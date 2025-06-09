Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Orders Fast-Tracked, Transparent Development Of Konkan Fishing Harbours Including Sassoon Dock And Karanja

Maharashtra Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane | X - @NiteshNRane

Mumbai: The fishing harbors at Karanja, Anandwadi, Mirkarwada, and Sassoon Dock are vital for the development of the Konkan region and will significantly contribute to the economic upliftment of the local population. Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane has directed that the ongoing development work at these locations should be completed promptly and with transparency.

Minister Rane reviewed the development and modernization work of fishing ports being carried out by the Maharashtra Fisheries Development Corporation. This includes Sassoon Dock in Mumbai, Karanja (Uran) in Raigad district, Anandwadi in Sindhudurg district, and Mirkarwada in Ratnagiri district. He also reviewed the progress of fish handling centers at seven locations across Konkan.

Development work at these ports includes fish auction sheds, ice factories, workshops, sheds for repairing and maintaining fishing nets, and sanitation facilities. Administrative approvals have been granted for these projects, including Rs 92 crore for the development at Sassoon Dock, Rs 88.44 crore for Anandwadi, Rs 26.23 crore for Mirkarwada, and Rs149.80 crore for Karanja fishing harbor.

The state government announced the formation of the Maharashtra Marine Fishermen Welfare Corporation and the Maharashtra Inland Fishermen Welfare Corporation in October 2024. Existing operational units in Mumbai and Nagpur will handle initial tasks. Minister Rane has instructed the department to take prompt action to ensure the immediate commencement of operations for both corporations.

A review meeting of the Department of Fisheries and Ports was held under the chairmanship of Minister Rane at the Ministry. The meeting was attended by Department Commissioner Kishore Tawde, Managing Director of the Corporation Avinash Pathak, Deputy Secretary Mr. Jakate, Joint Commissioner Dinesh Devre, Regional Deputy Commissioner Prakash Bhadule, along with other officials from the department and corporation.