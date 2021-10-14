Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik attacks NCB, says son-in-law framed in drug case for publicity

Mumbai: NCP Minister Nawab Malik on Thursday stepped up his attack on the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), alleging that the anti-drug agency had framed his son-in-law Sameer Khan in a drug case for publicity. He further claimed that the entire case was fake and with mala fide intention.

Malik said while the NCB had claimed to have found 200kg of ganja (marijuana), the chemical analyst’s report had proved that it was not ganja but herbal tobacco. “It is shocking that an anti-narcotics agency like the NCB cannot distinguish between ganja and tobacco,” he said.

“There is no case for illicit drug trafficking and conspiracy against Sameer Khan,” said Malik. “NCB is involved in selective leaks to frame the people,” he claimed.

The minister levelled the fresh charges against the NCB after a detailed order passed by the special NDPS court while granting Khan and two others bail last month was made available on Wednesday.

Malik showed some photographs of the seizures that the NCB had alleged were made from his son-in-law’s residence. However, he said, these were actually at the NCB office.

Malik showed photographs of a chair and flooring seen in the photographs supposed to be of the drug seizures from a crime scene. He then showed photographs of the chair and the flooring at the NCB office to indicate that the seizures were done at the NCB office. He claimed that when this was pointed out to the NCB, the agency said that the seizures were done at the scene of crime.

According to Malik, anti-narcotics agencies have kits that instantly prove whether a substance is a narcotic or not and wondered how they could not determine whether or not the substance seized was a narcotic.

Malik reiterated his allegation against the NCB, saying, “This is clear-cut framing of people by NCB and from Day One, I have been saying that they have been indulging in ‘farziwada’ (fake cases).”

Malik said that his son-in-law Sameer Khan would soon move the high court to seek the quashing of the charges levelled against him by the NCB. “If Sameer Khan’s bail is challenged in the high court, we will welcome it. But the falsified intentions and accusations of NCB are clearly proven,” he added.

“The stigma on my family and me in the past months cannot be justified. However, the court has stood with the truth and the false intentions of NCB have been revealed,” he noted.

Malik said he had been receiving threats over the phone and he would register a complaint. The state government has provided him Y-plus security cover.

Meanwhile, the NCB denied Malik’s charges, saying it would also file a petition in the Bombay High Court to challenge bail granted to Khan.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 11:33 PM IST