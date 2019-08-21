Maharashtra: Minister launches live tracking system for MSRTC buses

Mumbai: Maharashtra transport minister Diwakar Raote on Tuesday launched a tracking system for MSRTC buses which will allow people to have real time information about their commute.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation has over 18,000 buses in its fleet and carries more than 67 lakh passengers daily, he informed. "GPS machines are being installed in all the buses. At present it is ready on Mumbai Nashik route for all Shivneri buses, the premium brand of MSRTC," he said.

The cost of the project, including deployment of GPS machines, tracking software, and putting up screens to display information at bus stops, is Rs 32 crore, he said.

He said the mechanism will help the corporation to efficiently deploy services, inform passengers about delays, and provide the driver information about congestion on the route and suggest alternatives.

"It will also curb instances of drivers skipping halts and inconveniencing people. Henceforth, every bus is going to be tracked stop by stop. If a driver skips it, we will come to know and reasons will be sought once the driver reaches the destination," Raote said.