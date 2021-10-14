Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad arrested, later released on bail in Anant Karmuse kidnapping and assault case

Thane: Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad was arrested by the Thane police on Thursday and later released on bail. He was arrested in the kidnapping and assault case of a civil engineer, Anant Karmuse.

Police said Jitendra Awhad appeared at the Vartak Nagar police station in connection with a case registered by Karmuse under sections 365, 324, 143, 147, 148 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code. Vartak Nagar Police recorded his statement and then he was produced in Thane court. The magistrate released him on bail on a bail bond of Rs 10,000 in cash and one surety.

Vinay Kumar Rathod, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 5, confirmed the developments and said he was released on bail.

According to Thane resident Karmuse, 40, in April 2020, he was beaten with bamboos, fibre sticks, belts and iron rods by NCP workers in the presence of two police constables and Awhad at the latter’s bungalow for uploading an objectionable Facebook post against him. Karmuse was later hospitalised for the treatment of back injuries and a fractured finger.

The FPJ tried to reach Awhad but he was unavailable for comment.

