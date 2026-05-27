Maharashtra Minister Dattatray Bharane Directs Faster Recruitment Of Agriculture Assistants In PESA Areas

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane |

Mumbai, May 27: Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane has directed officials to expedite the recruitment process for vacant posts in the Agriculture Department across PESA (Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas) regions of the state to strengthen agricultural services in tribal areas.

He issued the instructions during a review meeting held at Mantralaya regarding the recruitment of Agriculture Assistants and Agriculture Sevaks under the PESA framework, filling vacant posts, and regularisation of contractual Agriculture Sevaks.

The meeting was attended by MLA Narayan Todsam, Agriculture Department Secretary Parimal Singh, Agriculture Commissioner Suraj Mandhare, and all Divisional Agriculture Directors through virtual mode.

Recruitment process to be expedited

Bharane said that the process of preparing reservation rosters for vacant posts of Agriculture Assistants and Agriculture Sevaks in the 13 PESA districts should be completed within the stipulated time frame. Referring to the government resolution dated February 11, 2026, he instructed officials to immediately initiate the recruitment process.

The minister also directed authorities to speed up administrative procedures and submit necessary proposals for granting permanent appointments to Agriculture Sevaks currently working on an honorarium basis.

Focus on roster verification and regularisation

He further instructed the Backward Class Cell, Social Welfare Department, and Divisional Commissioners to complete verification of reservation rosters under the PESA framework without delay.

Bharane stated that the government is committed to implementing the directions of the Supreme Court effectively and ensuring that the recruitment process in PESA areas is completed without unnecessary delay.

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During the meeting, MLA Raju Todsam stressed the need for faster action by the government regarding recruitment, filling vacancies, and regularisation of contractual Agriculture Sevaks under the PESA initiative.

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