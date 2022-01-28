Maharashtra minister Bachchu Kadu suggests postponement of state board exams for 10th, 12th standards

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, high positivity rate in 22 districts and online and offline learning, the Minister of State for School Education Bachchu Kadu on Friday made a strong case for the postponement of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) examinations of 10th and 12th standards till April. The 12th standard exams will start from March 4 while 10th standard will begin from March 15 in the state.

Kadu at the online meeting with the education deputy director, education officers, group education officers and department officials suggested that these exams need to be postponed till April because the students during the last two years since the closure of schools and launch of online teaching were not accustomed to study and writing. They have also lost the writing practice and they may find it difficult to appear for ensuing exams slated for March.

‘’Students are also confused due to the lack of writing practice and they may face difficulties in exams. In addition, they still have to confront the ongoing online-offline muddle,’’ said Kadu.

However, a senior school education department officer said as on date there is no change in the examination schedule. ‘’Chief Minister will take a final decision after the department moves the proposal,’’ he added.

In 2021, the Board had to cancel both HSC and SSC exams due to the second wave of COVID pandemic. The decision was taken after CBSE had announced cancellation of the Class 10th 12th Board Exams 2021. The results for both exams were declared based on internal evaluation. Since then, the exam syllabus has been reduced by 25% for the benefit of students.

Amazon to cooperate in use of technology in government schools

Amazon has indicated its readiness to cooperate with all government schools in the state for the use of technology, training, instruction for curriculum development, announced School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

‘’Amazon will collaborate to help students learn technology. It will be associated in the distribution of laptops to students from 488 Adarsh schools in the state, coding labs in computer science, preparation for inclusion of 11th and 12th class students in Amazon girls' scholarships, technical training for teachers in all government schools, technical assistance in setting up Science City in Pune. It will also assist in the preparation and training,’’ said Gaikwad.

The minister said the department will conduct digitized classes in the state and in this initiative too Amazon will cooperate in the distribution of tabs to 769 students from schools under BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation situated in Dharavi.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 07:09 PM IST