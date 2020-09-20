Maharashtra minister Bacchu Kadu tests positive for Covid-19

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister of State for Water Resources Bacchu Kadu was on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19. He is the 12th minister in the council of ministers headed by the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Kadu, who was elected from Achalpur constituency in Amravati district, said in a tweet, ‘’ I have been tested Covid-19 positive. Those who came in my contact get themselves tested.’’

On Friday two senior ministers including Dr Nitin Raut and Hassan Mushrif were detected Covid-19 positive and they are under medical observation.

Last week the Minister of State for Higher and Technical Education Prajakt Tanpure was tested positive and he could not attend the two-day monsoon session. He is recovering from the virus infection.

On September 3, the Dairy Development Minister Sunil Kedar was tested positive while on the following day Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Nana Patole was tested positive for the pandemic.

On August 14, the Minister of Cooperation Balasaheb Patil was tested Covid-19 positive and has now been recovered.

Earlier, three ministers, Jitendra Awhad, Ashok Chavan and Dhananjay Munde, were initially detected Covid-19 positive but they were cured. Later, Mumbai District Guardian Minister and Minister of Ports Aslam Shaikh was tested positive and he is now recovered. Minister of state for revenue Abdul Sattar and minister of state for environment Sanjay Bansode were also tested positive and recovered.

Minister for Soil and Water Conservation Shankarrao Gadhakh-Patil went for home quarantine after his wife was detected Covid 19 positive.

Meanwhile, in all 27 of the total 288 assembly members and four of the total 78 council members were so far tested Covid-19 positive. Some of them were recovered while others are undergoing treatment.