Maharashtra: MHADA's Konkan Board Receives 4,420 Applications For 12,626 Housing Units, Deadline For Lottery Extended Until December 10

MHADA's Konkan Board receives 4,420 applications for 12,626 housing units; lottery deadline extended to December 10 | File Photo

Mumbai: The Konkan Housing and Area Development Board, a regional unit of MHADA, has received 4,420 applications till November 7, 2024 while 1,313 people have paid the required EMD for the registration and application process for the sale of 12,626 housing units on October 11, 2024.

The applications have been invited for various housing schemes across Thane city and district, Kalyan, Titwala, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg's Oras, Vengurla, and Malvan.

Through this lottery, MHADA has made 10,428 flats available for the economically weaker section, 1,981 flats for the low-income group, 85 flats for the middle-income group, and 132 flats for the high-income group.

The lottery announced by the Konkan Board is divided into two parts. Of the 12,626 flats, 11,187 are available under the 'first come, first served' scheme. These include 9,883 flats under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for the economically weaker section, 512 flats under the 15% Integrated City Scheme, and 661 flats under the 20% Inclusive Housing Scheme. Additionally, 131 scattered flats built by the Konkan Board are available for sale.

Applicants must register on https://lottery.mhada.gov.in and apply for the desired flat. Applicants will need to upload their Aadhar and PAN cards along with a passport-sized photo and a mobile number linked to their Aadhar card. Payment can be made online after registration, and successful applicants will be announced on the 15th of every month at 6 pm on MHADA's website.

The second part includes 1,439 flats. Among these, 594 flats are available under the 20% Inclusive Housing Scheme, 607 scattered flats from previous lotteries, and 117 plots are available for sale. Additionally, 121 flats are reserved for the press category.

Applicants can apply using the IHLMS 2.0 computerized system, accessible via Android and IOS devices. They can also register through MHADA's official website, where guidance materials such as brochures, help files, and videos are available.

The application deadline for this part of the lottery is December 10, 2024 until 11:59 pm. The earnest money deposit can be paid online until December 11, 2024. A provisional list of eligible applicants will be published on December 18, 2024, with the final list released on December 24, 2024. The computerized lottery will be held on December 27, 2024.