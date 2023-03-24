Maharashtra Maritime Board to lease out Mandwa Jetty land to earn additional revenue

Admin

The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) is looking at avenues to earn additional revenue. This time by monetising a land right next to Ro-Pax Jetty at Mandwa off Alibaug.

While constructing the new Ro-Pax terminal at Mandwa, the MMB created additional space for future use as well as for commercial exploitation, so as to recover the cost of maintenance of the structure.

With the Mumbai-Alibaug Ro-Pax service becoming popular among people and footfalls increasing by the day, the MMB is looking at earning revenue by leasing out the area at the entrance of the Mandwa Jetty.

MMB intends to operate & maintain land through private operation, maintenance operator

“The MMB has developed the land and intends to operate and maintain the land through private operation and maintenance operator, who will be allowed to carry out activities permissible under extant Coastal Regulatory Zone regulations,” read a document accessed by The Free Press Journal.

The land area up for lease is spread over 3,970 sqm and at this juncture, the authorities have decided to give out the plot for commercial exploitation for a period of three years. The lease duration may get extended by another two years at a later stage.

The state’s maritime organisation will opt for premium via the auction manner wherein the highest bidder will get the land parcel to establish and conduct business. To elicit interest among the commercial players, the MMB has kept the annual premium at ₹47.19 lakh, which is ₹3.93 lakh per month with an annual hike of 6%.

Given that the jetty draws more of a tourist crowd, particularly over weekends, vacations and public holidays, there may be a food court or a fancy restaurant that might come up.

