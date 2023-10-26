Maharashtra: Maratha Reservation Case Lawyer's Car Vandalized, Three Arrested & Granted Bail

Gunaratna Sadavarte |

In a shocking turn of events, the car of prominent lawyer Gunaratna Sadavarte, who played a pivotal role in the legal battle against the Maratha reservation in Maharashtra, was viciously attacked and vandalized by unidentified assailants. Reports suggest that Maratha Kranti Morcha workers are believed to be behind the incident, further intensifying the ongoing tensions surrounding the Maratha reservation issue.

The incident took place on Thursday around 7 a.m. at Crystal Towers, a 16-story residential building in the Hindmata area of Parel, where Sadavarte resides. The Bhoiwada police department promptly received a complaint from Assistant Police Inspector Nagendra Lo Kare (API Nagendra Lo Kare), aged 55, who has since lodged an FIR against four individuals under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Maharashtra Police Act, and the Criminal Law Amendment Act of 2013, including sections 427, 504, 506, 120(B), and section 7, respectively.

This unfortunate event follows Sadavarte's recent demand for the arrest of Manoj Jarange Patil, a move that garnered significant attention and fueled anger within the Maratha community.

Recognizing the heightened security risks facing Sadavarte, the Mumbai Police deployed ten security personnel to monitor the vicinity surrounding his residence. When the attackers targeted Sadavarte's car, these officers on the scene apprehended three of the assailants.

Accused hail from Sambhajinagar

The three arrested individuals have been identified as Mangesh Sable, Vasant Bansode, and Raju Sathe, all hailing from Sambhajinagar. Notably, Mangesh Sable serves as the Sarpanch of Fulambri and, in protest against recent police actions against Maratha protesters in Jalna, set his car ablaze, declaring his determination to make a stand. He stated, "If this continues, I will set myself on fire."

Mumbai's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prashant Kadam revealed that the attackers had damaged two of Gunaratna Sadavarte's cars, all while raising slogans of "Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha."

The trio of accused individuals was subsequently presented in Sewri Court, where they were granted bail upon providing a personal bond of Rs 5,000 each.

In the aftermath of the incident, Gunaratna Sadavarte made serious allegations against the Maratha protesters and Manoj Jarange Patil, calling for the immediate arrest of the latter. He questioned the nature of the attack, stating, "Is this your definition of peaceful protest? I cannot be silenced; I am playing my role to save 50 percent seats."

Maratha Kranti Morcha coordinator Virendra Pawar issued a statement, distancing the organization from the car vandalism and asserting their support for the arrested individuals.

