‘Working Towards Giving Quota To Maratha Community, Decision Must Be Foolproof’: CM Shinde After All-Party Meet

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said that his government is committed to giving reservations to the Maratha community. He was speaking to reporters at Pune's Bhimashankar Temple, one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' in the country.

"We had a positive meeting and I want to tell you that it is our priority to prove that the Maratha community is backward on social and educational grounds. We are giving first preference to it and dedicated committees are working on it. Time should be given to the government," the chief minister said. Also, we are open to appoint agitators on the committee. We have accepted their demand to suspend three officers,” the chief minister said.

"It is our clear stand to give reservations to the Maratha community. When Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister (between 2014 and 2019), we had given reservations to the Maratha community but it was set aside by the Supreme Court," he further said.

“The government cares for Jarange Patil’s life": Shinde

Shinde also informed that he had assured Manoj Jarange Patil, who has been on hunger strike in Jalna district for the past several days, that the Maharashtra government was fully with the Maratha community.

“The government cares for Jarange Patil’s life. All the party leaders, too, have expressed concern about this health. They have appealed to Patil to withdraw the hunger strike.”

Asserting that reservations must be given to the Maratha community without affecting such facilities of other groups, Shinde asked opposition parties to cooperate with his government.

Concluding the media briefing he said, “Sambhaji Raje gave very good suggestions and we shall definitely act on them.”

Leaders from various political parties including officers from concerned departments were present at the meeting.

Sambhaji Raje Bhosale left the meeting

Several leaders representing Martha organizations who had been pursuing the issue for the past several years were present outside the Sahyadri guest house and protested for not being invited for the meeting. Sambhaji Raje Bhosale, however, left the meeting almost immediately after it started. He said he was leaving as his party has not been registered as yet.

"BJP is in power at center as well as the state and hence they can give reservation to the community whenever they decide so," he said while interacting with media as he left the venue of the meeting.

