Maharashtra: Man Killed In Vaijapur Over Feud Between Ganpati Mandals; FIR Filed Against 26

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A 24-year-old man in the Vaijapur city in the Chhatrapari Sambhajinagar district died earlier this week after he was allegedly abducted and tortured over an old rivalry between two Ganesh pandals.

The man who was killed was identified as Rohit Anil Pathare, The Times of India reported. The police have filed a case against 26 persons in connection with the killing.

The first information report was filed on the basis of a complaint by the man’s wife Sheetal Pathare.

Subsequently, Rohit Pathare’s mother attempted to take her own life by pouring petrol on herself at a police station, Loksatta reported.

The FIR

The police complaint alleged that on October 31, a group of 26 men dragged Pathare from his home and took him to an agricultural field in Rotegaon. “There, they tied him to a tree and assaulted him with swords, iron rods and axes. The attackers allegedly crushed his legs with stones and stabbed him with a screwdriver, leaving him critically injured,” an officer was quoted as saying.

Prakash Jadhav, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural superintendent of police said that the murder stemmed from a feud between members of two Ganpati mandals that started during the Ganesh festival this year.

After Pathare’s death, protesters blocked the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Nashik highway for close to three hours, demanding that quick action be taken against those accused in the killing. The police have booked the accused persons under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to murder, rioting and unlawful assembly.