Maharashtra: Malnutrition | All hands on deck

File Photo

Mumbai: The State Health Department has diverted all its manpower to tackle malnutrition, which has been found to be a major cause in measles cases and related deaths among children.

As per data, there has been a 40% rise in the number of malnourished children in two years across Maharashtra. This is being attributed to the Covid-19 pandemic as health-related services and campaigns couldn’t reach affected people and routine vaccination of children was disrupted.

During the pandemic, the number of malnourished children in the state rose to more than 8,000 in 2021, from 5,000 the previous year. In 2022, the numbers dipped marginally to over 7,000. A senior health official said that screening is underway to improve both vaccine coverage and nutrition levels among children.

“Some children born after the pandemic struck missed out on one or both doses of measles vaccine. Many of these children are born into very poor families and are likely to have low nutrition as well. In one Mumbai area reporting an outbreak, we came across a six-year-old who weighed only nine kilos,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradip Awate.

A Measles Task Force member said that currently the duration of the disease is nine days but it could compromise the affected child’s nutritional status. The Task Force has therefore asked private medical practitioners to monitor the growth charts of children coming to their clinics.

“Deaths are primarily being seen in malnourished children who were not immunised. Any drop in weight should be a red flag. All districts have been asked to keep nutrition and immunisation as two key markers. Moreover, the Women & Child Department, which regulates anganwadis and has a list of children in moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) and severe acute malnutrition (SAM) categories should take a more proactive role,” the Task Force member said.

40% rise in the number of malnourished children in 2 years

Covid-19 pandemic

Health-related services and campaigns couldn’t reach affected people

Routine vaccination of children disrupted

Malnourished children in 2022

Nearly 7000

Malnourished children in 2021

8000

Malnourished children in 2020

5000

“Some children born after the pandemic struck missed out on one or both doses of measles vaccine. Many of these children are born into very poor families and are likely to have low nutrition as well. In one Mumbai area reporting an outbreak, we came across a six-year-old who weighed only nine kilos.”

State Surveillance Officer Dr Pradip Awate

Read Also IIFL Home Finance invests Rs 50 cr in Eon Group's township project in Mumbai