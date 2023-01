Maharashtra: Malegaon police seize 31 weapons including 8 swords, 10 knives; nab accused | ANI

Mumbai: The Pawarwadi Police on January 10 arrested a man named Parvez Alam on a bus coming from Ajmer, Rajasthan and seized a total of 31 weapons including eight swords and 10 knives in Malegaon.

Value of seized weapons is Rs 17,400. Further investigation is underway, said Aniket Bharti, ASP Malegaon.