Maharashtra: MahaGenco receives 41.73 lakh tonnes of coal and 936 rakes in May

At a time when various states are struggling to meet mismatch between demand and supply, the state run MahaGenco through its hectic efforts with the ministries of coal and railway and also with Coal India and its subsidiaries has been able to convert shortages of coal into increased coal supply for its power generation plants in the state. MahaGenco received 936 coal rakes in May with an average daily 30.19 rakes.

A senior MahaGenco officer told the Free Press Journal, ‘’MahaGenco’s total coal receipt in May was 41,73,883 tonnes with average daily receipt of 1.34 lakh tonnes. The number of rakes and coal supply have been the highest in the history of MahaGenco.’’ He noted that MahaGenco is now in a comfortable generation.

‘’MahaGenco’s installed thermal power generation is 9,540 mw and with the increased coal supply it could daily generate 7,000 to 7,500 mw with 85% plant load factor. MahaGenco is therefore able to tackle in a major way the daily power demand which is still above 22,000 mw in the state,’’ said the officer. He added that MahaGenco used to get 26.8 rakes per day which has now increased to 30.19 rakes. The monthly availability of rakes earlier was 750 to 850 rakes which is now 936 rakes.

‘’MahaGenco was able to sign additional MoUs with Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd and South Eastern Coalfields Limited which helped to receive about 12 lakh tonnes of coal in May. In addition, Western Coalfields Ltd also improved loading of coal,’’ said the officer.

According to the officer, of the 20 lakh tonnes of imported coal, the MahaGenco has already received 60,000 tonnes from Indonesia which has been supplied to Nashik and Bhusawal plants. Additional three lakh tonnes of imported coal will be available in June.