Maharashtra: MADC Installs New Navigation System At Amravati Airport, Paving Way For Night Landings

New navigation infrastructure aims to improve flight reliability at Amravati Airport | File Photo

Mumbai, October 29, 2026: The Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) has commissioned a Doppler Very High Frequency Omnidirectional Range and Distance Measuring Equipment (DVOR-DME) ground-based navigation system at Amravati Airport.

The precision radio navigation aid is designed to significantly improve operational reliability, enabling aircraft to navigate with higher accuracy during approach and en-route phases, particularly in poor weather conditions, low visibility and night operations.

The installation, completed on Thursday, is expected to bring fundamental enhancements to flight operations at the MADC-owned and operated airport, including night operations.

The system provides precise 360-degree directional guidance alongside exact distance telemetry to pilots, lowering minimum visibility requirements for incoming and outgoing flights.

New System To Support Night Operations

The upgraded navigational infrastructure paves the way for commercial air carriers operating under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) UDAN to establish scheduled flights with a lower risk of weather-related cancellations.

Simultaneously, the equipment functions in coordination with airfield lighting and ground infrastructure upgrades to support safe night-landing operations at the facility.

MADC’s Managing Director and Vice Chairman, Deepak Kapoor, posted on social media, saying, "We worked very hard on it as it will improve operational reliability and improve passenger convenience and create opportunities for more airlines at Amravati."

Boost To Regional Connectivity

The commissioning of the DVOR-DME system marks a significant milestone in transitioning Amravati Airport towards full-scale, all-weather commercial operations, unlocking a vital air corridor for investors, business travellers and residents across the Vidarbha region.

Located near Belora, roughly 15 km south of Amravati city, the airport serves as a critical infrastructure pillar for trade, industrial growth and passenger transport across eastern Maharashtra.

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The airport currently serves only four weekly flights to Mumbai, operated by Alliance Air under the RCS, and aspires to establish connections to Pune, Tirupati, Hyderabad, Surat and Ahmedabad.

Beyond civilian transit, the airport offers vital logistical support to the neighbouring 2,500-acre multi-product special economic zone (SEZ), regional textile hubs and local agro-processing clusters.

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