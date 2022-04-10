Maharashtra: Lonavala City police arrest Kotak Mahindra Bank senior loan officer in forgery case

Maharashtra's Lonavala Police late Saturday night arrested the senior loan officer of the Kotak Mahindra Bank involved in forgery case.

After the arrest was made, a criminal case of cheating and forgery was registered in the hill town of Lonavala against Kotak Mahindra Bank officials including MD Uday Kotak last month.

A First Information Report has been registered (FIR 36/2022) at Lonavala City Police Station under the IPC sections 34, 420, 467, 468, 471, 472 against seven officials of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd on complaint of Lonaval resident Ashok Bhopalsingh Purohit, Dierctor, Krishna Inn Pvt Ltd for cheating and forgery.

The accused bank officials named in the FIR include Kotak Mahindra Bank MD Uday Kotak, bank officials Valley Fernandes, Samprat Kamat, Amber Darbari, Pramod Krupal, Alankar Khare and Abhijeet Magar.

Kotak Bank senior loan manager Alankar Khere was arrested on Saturday night by the police and more arrests will follow. Complainant Ashok Purohit had alleged Kotak Mahindra Bank cheated and forged documents using his forged signatures and rubber stamps to change the title of his loan from Lease Rental Discounting (LRD) to Loan against property (LAP) with higher rate of interest of 12% instead of agreed 10.3% causing fiancial loss and mental stress to the borrower.

Kotak Mahindra Bank had taken Ashok Purohit shops at Kumar Resorts, Lonavala on five years lease in 2013 and offered him discounted loan on lieu of rentals. Purohit has alleged in his complaint that bank officials forged his signatures and rubber seals to convert the LRD loan to LAP to charge higher interest rates. The bank also failed to return back his property agfter the lease expired in 2018 and continued to occupy it illegally for another 30 months without payments.

“Kotak bank took my property on lease and forced me to take loan in lieu of rent offering Lease Rental Discounting rates at lower interests but forged our signatures and rubber seals to convert the loan against property at higher interest rate. The signatures on loan sanction letters were also forged which has been proved by the state CID report. I have filed a seperate civil case for my outstanding dues and compensation for using my property for 30 months after expiry of lease agreement,” said Purohit.

Purohit claimed that the illegalities were brought to the notice of various senior officials of Kotak Mahindra Bank and despite various assurances the bank officials no action was taken against the errant bank officials.

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandip Patil was not available to comment but the duty officer at Lonavala City Police confirmed the FIR but refused to give more details.

