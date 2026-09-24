Maharashtra Lokayukta Institution Strengthened, Citizens Can Approach For Grievance Redressal: Justice Sunil Shukre | File Pic

Mumbai: Former Bombay High Court judge and the new Maharashtra Lokayukta Chairman Justice Sunil Shukre said that the institution has been strengthened and had powers to investigate complaints relating to various aspects of government administration.

Shukre said this during his felicitation by the Brahma Kumaris, Malad West, on Thursday following his appointment to the post.

Lokayukta role explained

Addressing the audience, Justice Shukre explained the role and functioning of the Maharashtra Lokayukta Institution and spoke about the expanded scope and powers provided under the Maharashtra Lokayukta Act, 2023.

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He encouraged citizens with genuine grievances concerning government departments or public administration to approach the Lokayukta for appropriate redressal.

Justice Shukre also explained the nature of matters that could be brought before the institution and outlined the procedure and role of the Lokayukta in addressing citizens’ grievances.

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Felicitation ceremony held

Sister Nirja, in-charge of the Brahma Kumaris centre in Malad West, felicitated Justice Shukre with a memento, bouquet, safa, shawl and tilak. She conveyed her good wishes to him and expressed hope that he would discharge his new responsibility with wisdom, righteousness and a clear mind.

The programme began with a Ganesh Stuti presented by classical singer Shivani Dige, setting an auspicious tone for the gathering. The programme concluded with an interaction between Justice Shukre and the gathering.

Justice Shukre was sworn in as Chairman of the Maharashtra Lokayukta Institution on August 25, 2026, under the Maharashtra Lokayukta Act, 2023.

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