Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Minister Piyush Goyal's Win Margin Highest In State

Piyush Goyal | File pic

Mumbai: Union minister Piyush Goyal defeated his nearest rival and Congress candidate Bhushan Patil from the Mumbai North constituency by a margin of 3,57,608 votes, the highest in the state, while Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Mumbai North-West seat candidate Ravindra Waikar won by a wafer-thin margin of 48, the lowest.

Goyal bagged 6,80,146 votes against Patil, who secured 3,22,538 votes, while Waikar got 4,52,644 votes while his rival Amol Kirtikar of the Shiv Sena (UBT) secured 4,52,596.

In Baramati, Supriya Sule retained her seat by defeating her sister-in-law and NCP candidate Sunetra Pawar by a margin of 1,58,333 votes. Sule got 7,32,312 votes, while Pawar secured 5,73,979.

Gadkari Wins For 3rd Time

Union minister Nitin Gadkari won from Nagpur for the third time, bagging 6,55,027 votes, as against his Congress rival Vikas Thakre who bagged 5,17,424 votes. The margin of victory was 1,37,603 votes.

In Jalna, Union minister and BJP candidate Raosaheb Danve was defeated by Congress' Kalyan Kale by a margin of 1,09,958 votes. Kale and Danve bagged 6,07,897 and 4,97,939 votes, respectively.

In Dindori, NCPs (SP) Bhaskar Bhagre defeated Union minister Bharati Pawar by 1,13,119 votes. Bhagre and Pawar bagged 5,77,339 and 4,64,140 votes respectively.

Union minister and BJP candidate Kapil Patil suffered a defeat at the hands of Suresh Mhatre of NCP (SP) by a margin of 66,121 votes. Mhatre bagged 4,99,464 votes.

State forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar lost the Chandrapur seat to Congress MLA Pratibha Dhanorkar by a margin of 2,60,406 votes. Dhanorkar and Mungantiwar secured 7,18,410 and 4,58,004 votes respectively. In Dhule, former Union minister and BJPs Subhash Bhamre was defeated by Congress Shobha Bachhav by a thin margin of 3,831 votes. Bachhav bagged 5,83,866 votes