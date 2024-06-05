Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Theory Behind UBT Sena's Big Loss Explained

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | FPJ

Mumbai: Mahavikas Aghadi emerged as largest winning alliance in Maharashtra. It has won 30 loksabha seats and Mahayuti has won 17 seats. Congress Party who had won one seat in 2019 loksabha election bounced to 13 loksabha seats in 2024 election. On the other hand, UBT Shivsena which sought a big share of seats and contested 23 loksabha seats has only managed to win 9 seats in Maharashtra. UBT lost 14 seats, which is considered a big loss in Loksabha election. The UBT winning ratio is not satisfactory as it was expected before the election.

After the result many questions are raised about UBT. Were the Gaddars successful to retain their seats? Was it the effect of declaring candidates directly without taking alliance parties in confidence at Sangli, Mumbai North West ? It is proven now Uddhav Thackeray has lost his bastion Thane and entire Konkan belt after vertical split in Shivsena?

Was it the effect of losing the name and symbol from Uddhav that he had to lose the seats? Will the bargaining power of Uddhav Thackeray go down in upcoming Vidhansabha election and BMC elections?

UBT has to give more seats to its alliances in Assembly election and BMC election? Has Sympathy waived behind Uddhav receeded? Is Sanjay Raut's filthy language and bad words against Modi has gone against UBT?

These questions show the road ahead is not easy for Uddhav Thackeray ahead in politics because Uddhav will have to continue to fight with Shiv Sena- BJP and his alliance parties will not tolerate his much demand in seat sharing and declaring direct candidates in Vidhansabha and BMC elections.

Aditya Thackeray silent

Interestingly, after gaining 30 seats in Maharashtra. Aditya Thackeray, who used to be active before the media during election campaigning has no given a statement yet.



The election result has given strength to MVA but it has also given a jolt to UBT Shivsena. Losing around 8-9 seats could have made a difference in India alliance's total to form the government in center.



Abhay Deshpande, Political analyst said " Maratha Community had anger on the BJP but not on Eknath Shinde. resulted in BJP having to lose more seats in the state. Rather Shinde had taken steps for Maratha community. Secondly, Uddhav doesnt have much network of workers, which Eknath Shinde has in Thane and Kalyan area. Shinde maintained the Shivsena in Thane."

Deshpande also said " There was antiincumbancy against Vinayak Raut in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurga constituency and strong candidate like Narayan Rane also played role to defeat Raut." Moreover, In Aurangabad, Muslim votes were not transferred to UBT. therefore Khaire has to lose the election. In Mumbai, consolidation of Minority, Dalit and Marathi votes helped Uddhav to win the elections."



Result of Maharashtra in loksabha election made congress strong therefore Congress will not listen and would ask for equal distribution of seats during Vidhansabha election. Congress has made many compromises in the Loksabha election and will not adjust further.