Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Archana Patil Chakurkar, Daughter-In-Law Of Congress Veteran Joins BJP Ahead Of Polls; Watch |

Mumbai: Dr Archana Patil Chakurkar, the daughter-in-law of former Lok Sabha speaker and Congress veteran Shivraj Patil, officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, March 30. This move occurred just days before the commencement of the Lok Sabha elections in India, scheduled to begin on April 19. Dr Chakurkar had met with Fadnavis at his official residence, 'Sagar,' located in south Mumbai, yesterday.

On joining BJP, Archana Patil Chakurkar stated that she was deeply influenced by PM Modi's Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Hence, she joined the BJP to contribute in the political sphere.

"I have joined BJP to work in the political sphere. I was greatly influenced by the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam brought by PM Modi. It gives equal opportunity to women," said Dr Chakurkar.

Initially planning to join the BJP alongside former state minister Baswaraj Murumkar, a close associate of Shivraj Patil, on Monday, Dr Archana Patil Chakurkar postponed her decision due to her daughter's wedding. She currently holds the position of chairperson at Lifecare Hospital and Research Centre in Udgir, while her husband, Shailesh Patil Chandurkar, serves as the state secretary of the Congress party. Her father-in-law, Shivraj Patil served as the Union home minister from 2004 to 2008 under the Congress-led UPA government.

Devendra Fadnavis Welcomes Dr Archana Patil Chakurkar

In response to Dr Archana Patil Chakurkar's entry into the BJP, Devendra Fadnavis expressed a warm welcome, emphasizing that her inclusion would fortify the party's ranks. He lauded the influential legacy of Shivraj Patil and hailed Dr Chakurkar's decision as a significant moment for the BJP.

"Shivraj Patil is a highly influential leader, and today, having Archana Patil from his family join our party is indeed a momentous occasion. Archana brings with her the esteemed heritage of the Patil family, which will undoubtedly strengthen our party. Inspired by the commendable work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she has chosen to align herself with the BJP," stated Fadnavis.