Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Counting Of Votes Halted In Kalyan Due To Technical Issue

Thane: The counting in Kalyan Lok Sabha seat was halted on Tuesday due to a technical issue on Tuesday morning. The counting of votes began amid high security today at 8 am. According to reports, the counting was halted due to power outage at the counting centre.

Out of the 48 Lok Sabha Constituencies in Maharashtra, Kalyan is one of them. It also covers a part of Thane district that consists of six assembly segments.

On May 20, Kalyan constituency went into polls in fifth phase of 2024 general elections. The voter turnout saw a rise in percentage reaching 50.12%, according to data received from the Election Commission Of India.

Shrikant Shinde, a 2-time MP and son of Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde is a prominent candidate for Shiv Sena in 2024 elections.

He is facing Shiv Sena UBT's Vaishali Darekar. Having won three times in the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Elections, she is well-known for her tenacious opposition against Shikant Shinde.