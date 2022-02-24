Maharashtra logs 1,182 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths, 2,516 recoveries on February 24; 58 fresh cases of Omicron variant reported

Maharashtra on Thursday, February 24, recorded 1,182 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 10,250. Besides, 19 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,675.

2,516 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,04,733. The recovery rate in the state is 97.99%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

Currently, 1,56,920 people are in home quarantine and 801 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 216 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 222 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 398 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 59 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 41 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 27 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 103 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 116 fresh cases.

Meanwhile, 58 patients with Omicron infection have been reported in the state. Out of these, 4456 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test. Until now 8904 samples have been sent for genome sequencing, out of which, results of 8133patients have been received.771 results are awaited.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 07:45 PM IST