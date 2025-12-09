Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: SEC Extends Voter List Deadlines For 29 Municipal Corporations; Final Roll Now On December 27

SEC revises electoral roll schedule for 29 municipal corporations ahead of civic elections | Representative pic

Mumbai, Dec 09: The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday announced a revised schedule for the preparation and publication of electoral rolls ahead of elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state. The move comes amid ongoing corrections and technical challenges reported by several civic bodies.

Provisional List Delayed to December 15

As per the revised timeline, the publication of the ward-wise provisional voter list has been extended from December 10 to December 15. The authentication and final publication of the list, including corrections based on public objections, will now also be completed by December 15.

Polling Station List Shifted to December 20

Further adjustments have been made to subsequent deadlines. The list of polling stations, which was earlier scheduled to be published by December 15, will now be released on December 20. The final polling station–wise voter list, originally expected by December 22, will now be published on December 27.

Technical Assistance for Civic Bodies

An SEC official stated that municipal bodies have been instructed to contact the commission’s computerisation cell via email or phone in case of technical or software-related challenges during the preparation process.

Extension Given on Municipal Bodies' Request

Chief Election Commissioner of the state Dinesh Waghmare said the revision was based on requests received during a recent review meeting with municipal commissioners. “Many civic bodies, including Pune and Kolhapur, sought an extension as a large part of their voter list work was still pending,” he said.

Rectification Work Most Time-Consuming

According to Waghmare, the most time-consuming task is rectification of voter details, including shifting entries to correct wards, correcting spelling errors, and updating gender information. “This is detailed work and requires accuracy, so the extension was necessary,” he added.

Software Introduced for Duplicate Detection

Addressing concerns about duplicate voter entries, Waghmare said several municipalities had requested software that could display a voter’s photograph along with name search results to speed up verification.

“We have provided such software to many municipal corporations, except Mumbai, where the civic body has already developed its own system to track duplicate entries along with photos,” he said.

Mumbai Verification Underway; Pune Tops Duplicate Count

Mumbai has over one crore registered voters, and SEC officials estimate that around seven per cent may be duplicate entries. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is currently carrying out verification work.

Statewide, the highest number of duplicate voter records has been detected in the Pune region.

BMC Polls Likely in January

While the official election schedule has not yet been announced, sources indicate that the BMC elections — considered one of the most politically significant civic polls in the country — may be conducted in the second or third week of January.

