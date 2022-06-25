Maharashtra Legislative Secretariat questions authenticity of e-mail communication on no-confidence motion against deputy speaker

Narhari Zirval |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Legislature Secretariat has questioned the authenticity of the communication purportedly mailed on the Shiv Sena letterhead seeking the no-confidence motion against Deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal.

A senior officer from the legislature secretariat told the Free Press Journal, ‘’Though 34 rebel MLAs had signed the no-confidence motion, none of the MLAs submitted it to the Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal's office, choosing instead to send it through an anonymous email ID on June 22 at 11:30 AM. The email’s authenticity is under scanner. In view of the gravity of the subject matter, the legislature secretariat in consultation with the legal team is of the firm view that the genuineness of the e-mail communication will be certified and ascertained before taking it on record.’’

The officer said the persons concerned should sign the petition in person and submit it to the secretariat or deputy speaker’s office. This will be needed to verify its authenticity and genuineness. ‘’After proper legal scrutiny, the secretariat will take a decision. So far it has not rejected the no-confidence motion.

However, Team Shinde indicated that if the legislative secretariat rejects no-confidence motion against Zilrwal they will approach the court of law against it. Both MVA and Team Shinde camps admitted that a legal battle is inevitable.

The secretariat's move is crucial especially when two independents Mahesh Baldi and Vinod Agarwal, who are supporting BJP in the state assembly, in letters to Zirwal and the legislative secretary have said Zirwal cannot take the decision on disqualification of 16 MLAs as the no-confidence motion has been moved.