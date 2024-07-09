Maharashtra Legislative Council Passes Resolution To Rename 7 Mumbai Train Stations, Emphasizing Marathi Heritage

Chandrakant Patil | X

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Legislative Council has approved a resolution to rename seven suburban railway stations in Mumbai, marking a significant departure from their colonial-era English names. This decision, which aligns with the state's ongoing efforts to reclaim and emphasize its Marathi heritage, was unanimously passed on July 9 during the Monsoon session.

The move, originally decided by the Maharashtra Cabinet a few months ago, will see the names of several prominent stations transformed to better reflect local culture and history. The resolution was presented by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil and received unanimous support from the council members. It now awaits final approval from the central government.

Under the new resolution, Currey Road station will be renamed as Lalbaug, Sandhurst Road will become Dongri, Marine Lines will be rebranded as Mumbadevi, and Charni Road will be renamed as Girgaon. Notably, Sandhurst Road’s renaming will apply to both the Central Line and the Harbour Line. Other stations to undergo a name change include Cotton Green, which will become Kalachowki; Dockyard Road, which will be known as Mazgaon; and King’s Circle, which will be renamed Tirthankar Parswanath.

This is not the first instance of such changes in Mumbai's railway nomenclature. Iconic stations like Victoria Terminus (VT) were previously renamed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), and Elphinstone Road was rechristened Prabhadevi, reflecting a broader trend towards culturally resonant naming of public spaces.

During the council session, Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve raised the issue of renaming the airport in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, which is still referred to as Aurangabad Airport. Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, however, deferred the discussion, stating that the concerned minister would address the query later.

The Maharashtra government had earlier renamed Aurangabad and Osmanabad districts to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv, respectively, underscoring a strategic shift towards names that honor regional history and figures.