Maharashtra Legislative Council elections: BJP's Hansraj Singh and Shiv Sena's Sunil Shinde elected unopposed for two seats in Mumbai

BJP's Hansraj Singh and Shiv Sena's Sunil Shinde have been elected unopposed in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections for two seats in Mumbai.

The term of office of the eight sitting members of the Maharashtra Legislative Council is going to expire on January 1 next year. The process of nomination began from November 16.

The election is crucial for MVA to increase its strength as the Governor, despite cabinet’s recommendations sent last year, has not yet cleared a file pertaining to the nomination of 12 persons from his quota in the state council.

As per the Election Commission of India release, elections will now be held for one seat each in Kolhapur, Dhulecum Nandurbar, Akola cum Buldhana cum Washim and Nagpur in addition to the two seats in Mumbai.

The sitting members are Ramdas Kadam (Shiv Sena) and Bhai Jagtap (Congress) in Mumbai, Satej Patil (Congress) in Kolhapur, Amrishbhai Patil (BJP) in Dhule cum Nandurbar, Gopikisan Bajoriya (Shiv Sena) in Akola cum Buldhana cum Washim and Girish Vyas (BJP) in Nagpur.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 04:06 PM IST