Maharashtra Leads India In Organ Donation Pledges; Nashik Tops State With Highest Registrations

Maharashtra has emerged as the top state for organ donation pledges, with Nashik leading district-wise registrations | File Photo

Mumbai, May 2: In a significant and heartening development, Maharashtra has emerged as the leading state in the country in terms of organ donation awareness, with a large number of citizens voluntarily pledging to support the noble cause.

According to data from the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO), as many as 1,15,776 people in the state have pledged to donate their organs.

This achievement goes beyond statistics, reflecting a growing sense of social responsibility and compassion among citizens. The rising willingness to come forward for organ donation signals a positive shift in mindset, with more individuals recognising the power of saving lives even after death.

Maharashtra tops national list

Maharashtra is followed by Rajasthan with 91,771 pledges and Karnataka with 61,685. Among states, Goa has recorded the lowest number with just 603 pledges, followed by Assam with 2,382.

Within Maharashtra, Nashik district has the highest number of pledges at 8,255, followed by Kolhapur with 7,754 and Pune with 7,493. Mumbai has recorded 2,809 pledges.

In Maharashtra, apart from social organisations, the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC) has been driving awareness since 1995.

Additionally, the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (ROTTO) and State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO) have played key roles in expanding outreach and awareness.

One donor can save eight lives

According to NOTTO, one deceased donor can save up to eight lives by donating organs such as kidneys, liver, heart, lungs, pancreas, and intestines—making organ donation a powerful way to give others a second chance at life.

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District-wise Pledges:

· Nashik – 8,255

· Kolhapur – 7,754

· Pune – 7,493

· Thane – 6,509

· Sangli – 5,852

· Nagpur – 5,340

· Osmanabad – 4,570

· Satara – 4,547

· Palghar – 3,844

· Mumbai – 2,801 (16th position)

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